    COVID Testing B-roll

    MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class TraVonna Hawkins 

    164th Airlift Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Members of the National Guard testing civilians for covid-19 at Methodist University Hospital in downtown Memphis, Tenn. December 7, 2020.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 16:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775741
    VIRIN: 201207-Z-UM667-1001
    Filename: DOD_108093199
    Length: 00:07:30
    Location: MEMPHIS, TN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID Testing B-roll, by A1C TraVonna Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #164thaw #covid #memphis #hospital #ang

