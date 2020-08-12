Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women, Peace, and Security

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Defense.gov         

    The U.S. strategy on women, peace and security provides the Defense Department with an internationally recognized path to pursuing long-term security and stability while also demonstrating our commitment to dignity, human rights and equality under the law. At its core, the WPS strategy recognizes the unique effect of conflict on women and girls, as well as the positive influence women have on everything from peace negotiations to managing and minimizing conflict.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 16:03
    DGOV
    WPS
    Featured videos
    Women Peace and Security

