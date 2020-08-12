The U.S. strategy on women, peace and security provides the Defense Department with an internationally recognized path to pursuing long-term security and stability while also demonstrating our commitment to dignity, human rights and equality under the law. At its core, the WPS strategy recognizes the unique effect of conflict on women and girls, as well as the positive influence women have on everything from peace negotiations to managing and minimizing conflict.
