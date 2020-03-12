Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guard Temporary Nursing Aid Training, broll

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, MN, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Members of the Minnesota National Guard step up to fill a staffing void in long-term care facilities across the state during COVID-19 relief missions. The Guard members receive three days of instruction in basic patient care tasks such as patient transfer and bathing at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. They are then placed into teams with a Minnesota National Guard nurse or medic.

    The Minnesota National Guard has nearly 600 Soldiers and Airmen supporting the state of Minnesota’s COVID-19 response. More than 370 of those Guard members are available to assist long-term care facilities throughout the state. So far, the Guard has supported 17 long-term care facilities, with that number expected to rise in the coming weeks and months.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 16:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775737
    VIRIN: 201203-Z-KO357-307
    Filename: DOD_108093048
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, MN, US

    This work, Minnesota National Guard Temporary Nursing Aid Training, broll, by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pandemic
    Minnesota National Guard
    TNA
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    nursing homes
    COVID-19 relief
    long-term care facilities
    nursing aid
    temporary nursing aid

