Minnesota National Guard Temporary Nursing Aid Training, broll

Members of the Minnesota National Guard step up to fill a staffing void in long-term care facilities across the state during COVID-19 relief missions. The Guard members receive three days of instruction in basic patient care tasks such as patient transfer and bathing at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. They are then placed into teams with a Minnesota National Guard nurse or medic.
The Minnesota National Guard has nearly 600 Soldiers and Airmen supporting the state of Minnesota’s COVID-19 response. More than 370 of those Guard members are available to assist long-term care facilities throughout the state. So far, the Guard has supported 17 long-term care facilities, with that number expected to rise in the coming weeks and months.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 16:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775737
|VIRIN:
|201203-Z-KO357-307
|Filename:
|DOD_108093048
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
