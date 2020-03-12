Minnesota National Guard Temporary Nursing Aid Training, broll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Minnesota National Guard step up to fill a staffing void in long-term care facilities across the state during COVID-19 relief missions. The Guard members receive three days of instruction in basic patient care tasks such as patient transfer and bathing at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. They are then placed into teams with a Minnesota National Guard nurse or medic.



The Minnesota National Guard has nearly 600 Soldiers and Airmen supporting the state of Minnesota’s COVID-19 response. More than 370 of those Guard members are available to assist long-term care facilities throughout the state. So far, the Guard has supported 17 long-term care facilities, with that number expected to rise in the coming weeks and months.