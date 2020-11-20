Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt. General Krumm and Lisa Krumm Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Video by Airman Mario Calabro 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Lt. General David Krumm and his wife Lisa Krumm personally thank the military and community members of Anchorage, Alaska, and wish them a happy holidays.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 17:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 775732
    VIRIN: 201208-F-ET937-1001
    Filename: DOD_108093021
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: JBER, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. General Krumm and Lisa Krumm Holiday Message, by Amn Mario Calabro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Holiday Message
    JBER
    11th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT