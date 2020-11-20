Lt. General David Krumm and his wife Lisa Krumm personally thank the military and community members of Anchorage, Alaska, and wish them a happy holidays.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 17:35
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|775732
|VIRIN:
|201208-F-ET937-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108093021
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|JBER, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. General Krumm and Lisa Krumm Holiday Message, by Amn Mario Calabro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT