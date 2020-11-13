Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Military Department SFAB Unit Spotlight

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Video by Andrew Smith 

    Texas Military Department

    The Texas Military Department's Maj. Robert Anspaugh explains what makes the Security Forces Assistance Battalion a unique asset on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Andrew Ryan Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 16:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775728
    VIRIN: 201113-Z-io627-0001
    Filename: DOD_108092978
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Military Department SFAB Unit Spotlight, by Andrew Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Texas
    National Guard
    SFAB

