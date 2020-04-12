READY MISSION SERIES

What does ready mean to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base? A capable, scalable and adaptable wing ready to deploy. Seymour Johnson defines their priorities by Lethal, Ready and Professional. We highlight Ready Airmen on our base in this first installment to the mission video series.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 15:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|775726
|VIRIN:
|201204-F-XN600-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108092955
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
