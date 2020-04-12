READY MISSION SERIES

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



What does ready mean to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base? A capable, scalable and adaptable wing ready to deploy. Seymour Johnson defines their priorities by Lethal, Ready and Professional. We highlight Ready Airmen on our base in this first installment to the mission video series.