Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    READY MISSION SERIES

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    What does ready mean to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base? A capable, scalable and adaptable wing ready to deploy. Seymour Johnson defines their priorities by Lethal, Ready and Professional. We highlight Ready Airmen on our base in this first installment to the mission video series.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 15:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 775726
    VIRIN: 201204-F-XN600-001
    Filename: DOD_108092955
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, READY MISSION SERIES, by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airmen
    tower
    CATM
    security forces
    EOD
    mission
    ready
    combat arms
    gun maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT