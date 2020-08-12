The Air Force Surgeon General’s annual Senior Leadership Workshop began December 7 with more than 500 Air Force Medical Service leaders attending virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The all-virtual platform, a first for the Air Force Medical Service, enabled leaders to discuss various topics such as COVID-19, diversity and inclusion, Military Health System transformation, and readiness.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 14:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|775725
|Filename:
|DOD_108092951
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Surgeon General focuses on leadership at annual workshop, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Surgeon General focuses on leadership at annual workshop
LEAVE A COMMENT