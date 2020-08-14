Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helping Agencies PSA Series: Family Advocacy

    UT, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Anderson, Phillip Cowen, Airman 1st Class Jazmin Granger, Tech. Sgt. Malcolm Haywood, Staff Sgt. DaQuan Hurt, Senior Airman Olivia Inman, Tech. Sgt. Erin Mills, Senior Airman Aaron Moudry, Airman 1st Class Brandon Smith, Adam White, Trevor Wood and Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    This is the 4th video of a 6 part PSA Campaign featuring Air Force Helping Agencies. A family in need of help looks back before reaching out to Family Advocacy.

    The Family Advocacy Program (FAP) helps Airmen and Families recognize and meet the unique challenges of military lifestyles. Our services include seminars, workshops, counseling, and intervention to help strengthen families, enhance resiliency and relationship skills, and improve quality of life.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 14:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 775717
    VIRIN: 200814-F-F3230-5001
    PIN: 616014
    Filename: DOD_108092824
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: UT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helping Agencies PSA Series: Family Advocacy, by A1C Jonathan Anderson, Phillip Cowen, A1C Jazmin Granger, TSgt Malcolm Haywood, SSgt DaQuan Hurt, SrA Olivia Inman, TSgt Erin Mills, SrA Aaron Moudry, A1C Brandon Smith, Adam White, Trevor Wood and A1C Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FAP Family Advocacy Program

