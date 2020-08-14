Helping Agencies PSA Series: Family Advocacy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/775717" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is the 4th video of a 6 part PSA Campaign featuring Air Force Helping Agencies. A family in need of help looks back before reaching out to Family Advocacy.



The Family Advocacy Program (FAP) helps Airmen and Families recognize and meet the unique challenges of military lifestyles. Our services include seminars, workshops, counseling, and intervention to help strengthen families, enhance resiliency and relationship skills, and improve quality of life.