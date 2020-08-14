Helping Agencies PSA Series: Family Advocacy

This is the 4th video of a 6 part PSA Campaign featuring Air Force Helping Agencies. A family in need of help looks back before reaching out to Family Advocacy.
The Family Advocacy Program (FAP) helps Airmen and Families recognize and meet the unique challenges of military lifestyles. Our services include seminars, workshops, counseling, and intervention to help strengthen families, enhance resiliency and relationship skills, and improve quality of life.
