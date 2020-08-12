Army Leaders Brief Reporters on Fort Hood Review

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston brief reporters on the Fort Hood independent review at the Pentagon, Dec. 8, 2020. Directly following, members of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee will discuss the report’s findings and recommendations.

