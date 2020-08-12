Army Leaders Brief Reporters on Fort Hood Review

Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston brief reporters on the Fort Hood independent review at the Pentagon, Dec. 8, 2020. Directly following, members of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee will discuss the report’s findings and recommendations.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 14:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|775714
|Filename:
|DOD_108092807
|Length:
|01:01:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
