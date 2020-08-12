Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Leaders Brief Reporters on Fort Hood Review

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston brief reporters on the Fort Hood independent review at the Pentagon, Dec. 8, 2020. Directly following, members of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee will discuss the report’s findings and recommendations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 14:16
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:01:41
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army Leaders Brief Reporters on Fort Hood Review, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

