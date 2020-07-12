Col. Jason Kelly, commander South Atlantic Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gives a shoutout for all Soldiers and Bowl games.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 13:16
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|775706
|VIRIN:
|201207-D-JD735-011
|Filename:
|DOD_108092720
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|FLINT, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Jason Kelly gives Bowl game shoutout, by Kimberly Wintrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
