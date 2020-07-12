Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Jason Kelly gives Bowl game shoutout

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Video by Kimberly Wintrich 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division

    Col. Jason Kelly, commander South Atlantic Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gives a shoutout for all Soldiers and Bowl games.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 13:16
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 775706
    VIRIN: 201207-D-JD735-011
    Filename: DOD_108092720
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Hometown: FLINT, MI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Jason Kelly gives Bowl game shoutout, by Kimberly Wintrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sports
    AFMFB20

