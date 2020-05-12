Five competitors of the 786th CSSB compete in the best warrior competition, Dec. 5-6, 2020.
The five-event competition consisted of; the ACFT, 11-mile ruck march (carrying 35lbs), HUMVEE tire change, weapons assembly, and functions check (for the M4, M9, and 249B), and a military history question and answer.
Overall 1st place winner went to Staff Sgt. Daniel Nibbs, of the 73rd Army Band, also won for best NCO, and 2nd place went to Pfc. Eddison Lewis, of the 786th HHC, who also won for best enlisted.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 13:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|775701
|VIRIN:
|201205-A-JK506-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108092699
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|ST. THOMAS, VI
|Hometown:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 786th competitors compete for the title of best warrior, by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
