    786th competitors compete for the title of best warrior

    ST. THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    12.05.2020

    Video by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Five competitors of the 786th CSSB compete in the best warrior competition, Dec. 5-6, 2020.

    The five-event competition consisted of; the ACFT, 11-mile ruck march (carrying 35lbs), HUMVEE tire change, weapons assembly, and functions check (for the M4, M9, and 249B), and a military history question and answer.

    Overall 1st place winner went to Staff Sgt. Daniel Nibbs, of the 73rd Army Band, also won for best NCO, and 2nd place went to Pfc. Eddison Lewis, of the 786th HHC, who also won for best enlisted.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 13:20
    Location: ST. THOMAS, VI 
    Hometown: ST. CROIX, VI

    Best warrior competition
    soldiers
    786th CSSB
    st. thomas

