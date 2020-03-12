Holloman Weekly update 3 December

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Happy holidays Team Holloman,

COVID cases continue to rise in New Mexico. The Governor has created a red, yellow, green county-by-county guide and Otero County is still sitting at red. You can find more information and access the guide here - https://cv.nmhealth.org/public-health.../red-to-green/

Please continue to use COVID-safe practices like wearing a mask, washing your hands often and staying 6 feet away from non-family members to protect yourself and others.

This year has been challenging, but we can get though it. The base posture is not changing at this time, and I encourage all of you to find time during the holidays to take some much deserved leave and spend time with loved ones.

Your 49th Wing Chapel team is hosting a variety of events this holiday season, check out their Facebook page Holloman Air Force Base Chapel for details about the 12-days of gratitude challenge and the luminarias event. This evening those with base access are invited to watch the tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the Base Chapel or for those off-base you can tune in to the livestream here - https://fb.me/e/53rlJ6x4l.

Tomorrow, Dec. 4th, the 49th Wing holiday party will begin at 9:00 a.m. with photos with Santa outside of the Base Exchange. Events will being going on into the evening, and at 5:00 p.m. the Holiday Crusin event will begin at the Lemon Lot on base. This event is free to anyone with base access, visit the Holloman Force Support Squadron page for full details.

On Dec. 6th and 7th your Holloman spouses are collecting cookies for the Airman Cooke Drive. The goal this year is 1,200 dozen cookies. Visit the 49th Wing Facebook page for full details.

On Dec. 10th free live Christmas trees will be given out at the Fitness Center. Visit the Holloman Airman and Family Readiness Flight Facebook page for details. The time of the event is subject to change and will be announced closer to the event.

The 49th Wing Public Affairs Office is filming holiday shout-outs to be sent to local news outlets and can be sent to your hometown outlets. Send an e-mail to 49wg.paoffice@us.af.mil if you’re interested.

We hope to see you at some of the events today and tomorrow. As a reminder, download the Air Force Connect app and add the 49th Wing as one of your favorites to find all of the information for the 49th Wing’s holiday events and more!