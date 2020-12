NATO Science series b-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



--SYNOPSIS--



Be delighted, surprised and amazed by NATO’s contribution to cutting-edge science projects that make us safer and more secure. NATO Science is a tongue-in-cheek video series fronted by Dylan P. White, who brings the latest in NATO’s technological innovations to our screens. The five episodes feature research and development projects supported by NATO’s Science for Peace and Security Programme and NATO’s Science and Technology Organization. Footage includes shots of scientists working on and demonstrating their projects. Please note that typical COVID-19 precautions are not displayed in the footage because filming took place prior to the coronavirus pandemic.



--SHOTLIST--



Location: Université libre de Bruxelles, Belgium Project: Rapid skin wound healing 1. (00:00) CLOSE UP THROUGH A MAGNIFYING LENS OF THE HANDS OF MATERIAL ENGINEER VANJA MIŠKOVIČ PREPARING A HYDROGEL MEMBRANE AT THE UNIVERSITÉ LIBRE DE BRUXELLES IN BELGIUM 2. (00:11) MOVING SHOT - VANJA MIŠKOVIČ LOOKING DOWN AT HER WORKBENCH AS SHE PREPARES A HYDROGEL MEMBRANE 3. (00:21) CLOSE UP OF VANJA MIŠKOVIČ’S HANDS AS SHE WORKS 4. (00:25) SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP OF VANJA MIŠKOVIČ SHAKING AND INSPECTING TWO JARS OF CHEMICALS 5. (00:34) MID SHOT OF VANJA MIŠKOVIČ HANDING THE HYDROGEL MEMBRANE TO A COLLEAGUE 6. (00:39) HYDROGEL MEMBRANE IS PLACED ONTO A HEATING ELEMENT, WHICH IS APPLIED TO THE SKIN OF A TEST SUBJECT 7. (00:45) SCIENTISTS AT THE UNIVERSITÉ LIBRE DE BRUXELLES USE A COLOUR DETECTING APP TO ASSESS THE PH INDICATOR OF THE HYDROGEL MEMBRANE 8. (00:54) CLOSE UP - A SCIENTIST LOOKS THROUGH A MICROSCOPE 9. (01:01) CLOSE UP SHOT OF THE MICROSCOPE 10. (01:07) MOVING SHOT SLOW MOTION – A SCIENTIST LOOKS AT A CLOSE UP IMAGE OF THE HYDROGEL MEMBRANE Location: University of Pisa, Italy Project: High-Altitude Balloon-Borne Radar 11. (01:17) DR MARCO MARTORELLA, PROFESSOR OF RADAR SYSTEMS AT THE UNIVERSITY OF PISA, ITALY LOOKS AT A COMPUTER SCREEN WITH A COLLEAGUE 12. (01:23) CLOSE UP OF DR MARTORELLA’S FINGER TRACKING THE ROUTE OF A BALLOON-BORNE RADAR SYSTEM 13. (01:28) DR MARTORELLA INSPECTS A SYNTHETIC APERTURE RADAR DEVICE 14. (01:35) CLOSE UP OF SYNTHETIC APERTURE RADAR DEVICE 15. (01:45) OVER THE SHOULDER SHOT OF A RADAR ENGINEER WORKING ON A CIRCUIT BOARD 16. (01:50) VARIOUS CLOSE UP SHOTS OF A RADAR ENGINEER CODING ON A COMPUTER SCREEN Location: Brussels, Belgium Project: Next-Generation Incident Command System 17. (02:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – GREGG HOGAN, PROGRAMME MANAGER AT THE MIT LINCOLN LABORATORY IN THE UNITED STATES, LOOKS AT THE NEXT-GENERATION INCIDENT COMMAND SYSTEM ON A LAPTOP AS NATO SCIENCE FOR PEACE AND SECURITY COLLEAGUES LOOK ON Location: Atılım University, Ankara, Turkey Project: Gamification of Cyber Defence/Resilience 18. (02:10) SLOW MOTION SHOT – STUDENTS AND A FACILITATOR AT ATILIM UNIVERSITY IN ANKARA, TURKEY WALK TOWARDS A GAMING TABLE SET UP IN AN AIR HANGAR AND SIT DOWN 19. (02:21) VARIOUS SHOTS – ACTUAL GAMEPLAY OF THE CYBER DEFENCE/RESILIENCE WARGAME BY STUDENTS WITH A FACILITATOR (BESIDE THE COMPUTER) AND GAME DESIGNER BERKE ÇAPLI (LEADING DISCUSSION) 20. (02:45) VARIOUS SHOTS – CLOSE UPS OF THE GAME PIECES 21. (03:01) CLOSE UP OF STUDENT’S HANDS ROLLING TWO DICE 22. (03:00) THE GAME FACILITATOR ENTERS DATA INTO THE GAME ALGORITHM 23. (03:04) CLOSE UP OF A YELLOW GAME PIECE BEING MOVED ON AN “EPIDEMIC” GAME CARD 24. (03:06) CLOSE UP OF GAME ALGORITHM 25. (03:09) VARIOUS SHOTS – ACTUAL GAMEPLAY AS GAME BECOMES MORE HEATED 26. (03:39) VARIOUS SHOTS – CLOSE UP SHOTS OF FACES AS STUDENTS REACT TO GAME IN PLAY Location: University of Florence, Italy Project: Holographic and Impulse Subsurface Radar for Landmine and IED Detection 27. (03:57) VARIOUS SHOTS OF EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL ROBOT “UGO-1ST” DURING A TRIAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORENCE, ITALY 28. (04:29) CLOSE-UP OF THE ROBOT BEING OPERATED AT A DISTANCE, WHILE THE OPERATOR STANDS FAR IN THE BACKGROUND 29. (04:35) ZOOM OF NATO SCIENCE FOR PEACE AND SECURITY (SPS) NAME ON THE ROBOT 30. (04:38) MID SHOT – ROBOT MOVES ACROSS TERRAIN WITH NATO SPS NAME CLEARLY DISPLAYED ON ITS SIDE; IT STOPS AS IT DETECTS AN OBJECT IN THE GROUND 31. (04:43) POV SHOT FROM ROBOT MOVING TOWARDS PROJECT HEAD PROFESSOR LORENZO CAPINERI, PROFESSOR OF ELECTRONICS, UNIVERSITY OF FLORENCE, ITALY #ENDS#