Ft Lauderdale Air Show 2020 recap, and the final air show for Maj. Cody Wilton, Tech Sgt Rob Bercasio, and Staff Sgts Shawn Mabry and Johnathan Martin.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 10:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|775672
|VIRIN:
|201207-F-PV484-721
|Filename:
|DOD_108092557
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Last 2020 A-10 Demo Air Show, by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
