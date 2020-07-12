Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Last 2020 A-10 Demo Air Show

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    Ft Lauderdale Air Show 2020 recap, and the final air show for Maj. Cody Wilton, Tech Sgt Rob Bercasio, and Staff Sgts Shawn Mabry and Johnathan Martin.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 10:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775672
    VIRIN: 201207-F-PV484-721
    Filename: DOD_108092557
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Last 2020 A-10 Demo Air Show, by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pilot
    airshow
    maintainer
    Brrrt
    A10DemoTeam

