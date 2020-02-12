Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Pegasus Strength Testimonials

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jason Greaves 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Operation Pegasus Strength and Operation People First, allow and encourage leaders to take a break from the rigorous training cycles and set aside deliberate time to engage with and get to know the Troopers in their formations.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 10:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775664
    VIRIN: 201202-A-DG300-620
    Filename: DOD_108092464
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

