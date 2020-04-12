Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vicenza CYS Football and Cheer Performances Instagram

    ITALY

    12.04.2020

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    Boys and Girls in the VMC with CYS Youth Sports were able to showcase their techniques and skills during the CYS Youth Skills & Drills. The Youth boys where engaged in football skills and drills and the Youth Girls showcased their talent in Cheer.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vicenza CYS Football and Cheer Performances Instagram, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #YouthDevelopment
    #YouthServices
    #YouthSports
    #Child&YouthServices
    #COVID19Prevention

