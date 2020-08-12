Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Navy Reserve Army/Navy Game spot.

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    The Chief of the Army Reserve Lt. Gen. Jody D. Daniels and the Chief of the Naval Reserve Vice Adm. John B. Mustin find away to communicate to each other about the upcoming Army Navy game despite their busy schedules.


    59 Seconds.

    Produced jointly by the U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Navy Reserve.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 08:25
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 775640
    VIRIN: 201208-A-XI680-431
    Filename: DOD_108092335
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Navy Reserve Army/Navy Game spot., by SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Navy Game
    Chief of Navy Reserve
    Chief of Army Reserve
    Jody Daniels
    John Mustin

