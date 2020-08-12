The Navy officially changed the name and mission of the Coastal Riverine squadrons to reflect their role amid a new era of great power competition; they are now known as the Maritime Expeditionary Security Force. Take a look at some highlights of their mission in this video.
Video by Austin Rooney
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 07:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|775638
|VIRIN:
|201208-D-AR128-369
|Filename:
|DOD_108092321
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Maritime Expeditionary Security Force, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT