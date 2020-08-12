Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Maritime Expeditionary Security Force

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The Navy officially changed the name and mission of the Coastal Riverine squadrons to reflect their role amid a new era of great power competition; they are now known as the Maritime Expeditionary Security Force. Take a look at some highlights of their mission in this video.

    Video by Austin Rooney

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 07:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775638
    VIRIN: 201208-D-AR128-369
    Filename: DOD_108092321
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    riverine
    MESF
    maritime expeditionary security force
    DGOV
    Featured videos
    littorals

