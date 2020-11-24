Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    TSgt Belen Rico - San Pedro, CA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    45, SOUTH KOREA

    11.24.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Herbert-William Bracy 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Technical Sergeant Belen Rico sends a holiday greeting to her friends and family in San Pedro, California.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 06:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 775630
    VIRIN: 201208-F-FO546-012
    Filename: DOD_108092260
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: 45, KR
    Hometown: SAN PEDRO, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSgt Belen Rico - San Pedro, CA, by TSgt Herbert-William Bracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    civil engineer
    holiday
    Holiday Season
    San Pedro
    8FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT