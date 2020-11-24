Master Sergeant Drew Balduff stationed at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea sends a holiday greeting to friends and family stationed at Dover AFB, Delaware.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 06:53
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|775627
|VIRIN:
|201208-F-FO546-009
|Filename:
|DOD_108092248
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|45, KR
|Hometown:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MSgt Drew Balduff - Dover Air Force Base, DE, by TSgt Herbert-William Bracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT