Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MSgt Drew Balduff - Dover Air Force Base, DE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    45, SOUTH KOREA

    11.24.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Herbert-William Bracy 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sergeant Drew Balduff stationed at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea sends a holiday greeting to friends and family stationed at Dover AFB, Delaware.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 06:53
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 775627
    VIRIN: 201208-F-FO546-009
    Filename: DOD_108092248
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: 45, KR
    Hometown: DOVER, DE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSgt Drew Balduff - Dover Air Force Base, DE, by TSgt Herbert-William Bracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wolfpack
    Kunsan
    holiday
    Holiday Season
    Dover
    436th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT