Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Holiday Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Devar Hunt, 60th Air Mobility Wing Command Post, sends greetings to family in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 05:21
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 775600
    VIRIN: 201204-F-DU706-006
    Filename: DOD_108092187
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: CA, US
    Hometown: ST. THOMAS, VI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greeting, by A1C Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    Holiday Season
    Holiday Greetings
    Merry Christmas
    60th Air Mobility Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT