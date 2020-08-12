There is a collective anxiety, exhaustion, frustration felt across the globe as the COVID19 pandemic continues. The importance of adhering to the health and safety measures prescribed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still as important as ever. Proper mask wear, hand washing and social distancing are the known controls to get society through the COVID19 global pandemic and back to normal. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kayla White)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 05:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|775598
|VIRIN:
|201208-F-XF897-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108092176
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Surviving Together: Through COVID pandemic, back to normal, by SSgt Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT