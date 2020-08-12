Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surviving Together: Through COVID pandemic, back to normal

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    12.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kayla White 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    There is a collective anxiety, exhaustion, frustration felt across the globe as the COVID19 pandemic continues. The importance of adhering to the health and safety measures prescribed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still as important as ever. Proper mask wear, hand washing and social distancing are the known controls to get society through the COVID19 global pandemic and back to normal. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kayla White)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 05:21
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    This work, Surviving Together: Through COVID pandemic, back to normal, by SSgt Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    safety
    CENTCOM
    CDC
    together
    AUAB
    COVID19

