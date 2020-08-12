Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force shout out to their families and friends for the 2020 holiday season. Subjects include:
Cpl. Joshua Good, Clarksdale, Missouri
Pfc. Smith, Syracuse, New York
Lance Cpl. Joshua Wyclif, Connecticut
Lance Cpl. Vidal Pendergrass, northern New Jersey
Lance Cpl. Brooklyn Ayers, Tampa Bay, Florida
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 03:37
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|775593
|VIRIN:
|201208-M-UA901-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108092148
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|CLARKSDALE, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Holiday Shout Outs from III Marine Expeditionary Force in Okinawa, Japan, by Cpl Nickolas Beamish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT