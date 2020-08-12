Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Shout Outs from III Marine Expeditionary Force in Okinawa, Japan

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.08.2020

    Video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force shout out to their families and friends for the 2020 holiday season. Subjects include:

    Cpl. Joshua Good, Clarksdale, Missouri
    Pfc. Smith, Syracuse, New York
    Lance Cpl. Joshua Wyclif, Connecticut
    Lance Cpl. Vidal Pendergrass, northern New Jersey
    Lance Cpl. Brooklyn Ayers, Tampa Bay, Florida

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 03:37
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 775593
    VIRIN: 201208-M-UA901-1001
    Filename: DOD_108092148
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: CLARKSDALE, MO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Shout Outs from III Marine Expeditionary Force in Okinawa, Japan, by Cpl Nickolas Beamish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

