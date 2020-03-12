Packing Heat B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312 load MK-76 training bombs at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Dec. 2, 2020. VMFA-312 supported 3rd Marine Division by providing close air support for the exercise at Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) Camp Fuji, Dec. 3, 2020. . CATC Camp Fuji is a Marine Corps Installations Pacific Facility dedicated to modernized live, virtual, and constructive combined arms training. CATC Camp Fuji provides premier support for the accomplishment of air, ground, and amphibious training for the Marine Corps, joint U.S. forces, and our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)