Packing Heat B-Roll

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312 load MK-76 training bombs at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Dec. 2, 2020. VMFA-312 supported 3rd Marine Division by providing close air support for the exercise at Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) Camp Fuji, Dec. 3, 2020. . CATC Camp Fuji is a Marine Corps Installations Pacific Facility dedicated to modernized live, virtual, and constructive combined arms training. CATC Camp Fuji provides premier support for the accomplishment of air, ground, and amphibious training for the Marine Corps, joint U.S. forces, and our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 06:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775592
|VIRIN:
|201203-M-ST088-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108092147
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
