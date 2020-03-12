Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Packing Heat B-Roll

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.03.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312 load MK-76 training bombs at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Dec. 2, 2020. VMFA-312 supported 3rd Marine Division by providing close air support for the exercise at Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) Camp Fuji, Dec. 3, 2020. . CATC Camp Fuji is a Marine Corps Installations Pacific Facility dedicated to modernized live, virtual, and constructive combined arms training. CATC Camp Fuji provides premier support for the accomplishment of air, ground, and amphibious training for the Marine Corps, joint U.S. forces, and our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 06:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775592
    VIRIN: 201203-M-ST088-3001
    Filename: DOD_108092147
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Fuji
    Ordnance
    close air support
    VMFA-312
    UDP

