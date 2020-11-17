Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Paratroopers conduct winter training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Maj. Jason Welch 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Sgt. Dylan Keith, 725th Brigade Support Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” talks about being stationed in Alaska during 725th BSB’s cold weather indoctrination training exercise “Exercise Testudo,” Nov. 17, 2020, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Nov. 18, 2020. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 20:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775565
    VIRIN: 201117-A-XI247-888
    Filename: DOD_108091799
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Paratroopers conduct winter training, by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airborne Operations

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Spartan Brigade
    winter training
    airborne
    U.S. Army Alaska
    4-25 IBCT (ABN)

