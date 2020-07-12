Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels to Support Toys for Tots Foundation in Lake Charles, New Orleans

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hendrix  

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    201207-N-YO638-1000 NAS Pensacola, Fla. (Dec. 7, 2020) - The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, will support the Marine Toys for Tots program Dec. 8, 2020 in collaboration with Hasbro, INC. and product philanthropy nonprofit organization Good360, by delivering toys and books to families impacted by the pandemic and multiple destructive weather events. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Cody Hendrix)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 17:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775551
    VIRIN: 201207-N-YO638-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108091588
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels to Support Toys for Tots Foundation in Lake Charles, New Orleans, by PO2 Cody Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Toys for Tots
    Navy
    Marines
    NFDS

