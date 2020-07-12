Blue Angels to Support Toys for Tots Foundation in Lake Charles, New Orleans

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201207-N-YO638-1000 NAS Pensacola, Fla. (Dec. 7, 2020) - The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, will support the Marine Toys for Tots program Dec. 8, 2020 in collaboration with Hasbro, INC. and product philanthropy nonprofit organization Good360, by delivering toys and books to families impacted by the pandemic and multiple destructive weather events. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Cody Hendrix)