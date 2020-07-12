201207-N-YO638-1000 NAS Pensacola, Fla. (Dec. 7, 2020) - The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, will support the Marine Toys for Tots program Dec. 8, 2020 in collaboration with Hasbro, INC. and product philanthropy nonprofit organization Good360, by delivering toys and books to families impacted by the pandemic and multiple destructive weather events. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Cody Hendrix)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 17:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775551
|VIRIN:
|201207-N-YO638-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108091588
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blue Angels to Support Toys for Tots Foundation in Lake Charles, New Orleans, by PO2 Cody Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
