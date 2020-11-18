Part 2 of 2: 2020 Air Force Association presents Gen Schriever Leadership Award to SecAF Barbara Barrett

A video (part 2 of 2) introduction to Barbara Barrett, Secretary of the Air Force, by USAF Maj. Gen. Thomas D. Taverney (Ret.), Chairman of the Board, Air Force Association Schriever Chapter #147. The video features scenes in front of the Schriever statue at Los Angeles Air Force Base and highlight key moments in Secretary Barrett's life. The video played before the award presentation of the 2020 Air Force Association (AFA) General Bernard Schriever Leadership Award.
This video was live streamed online during the AFA virtual ceremony of the annual event. This event shifted to a virtual platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Featuring:
USAF Maj. Gen. Thomas D. Taverney (Ret)
Chairman of the Board, Air Force Association Schriever Chapter #147
Courtesy images provided by:
The office of the Secretary of the Air Force
Lockheed Martin
ASU Now - Arizona State University
Back to Africa
Outside Online
Travel Pharm
Triple Creek Ranch
Royalty Free Music:
"Last War" by ANtarcticbreeze
"Step into the void" by ANtarcticbreeze
