    Part 2 of 2: 2020 Air Force Association presents Gen Schriever Leadership Award to SecAF Barbara Barrett

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Walter Talens 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    A video (part 2 of 2) introduction to Barbara Barrett, Secretary of the Air Force, by USAF Maj. Gen. Thomas D. Taverney (Ret.), Chairman of the Board, Air Force Association Schriever Chapter #147. The video features scenes in front of the Schriever statue at Los Angeles Air Force Base and highlight key moments in Secretary Barrett's life. The video played before the award presentation of the 2020 Air Force Association (AFA) General Bernard Schriever Leadership Award.

    This video was live streamed online during the AFA virtual ceremony of the annual event. This event shifted to a virtual platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Featuring:
    USAF Maj. Gen. Thomas D. Taverney (Ret)
    Chairman of the Board, Air Force Association Schriever Chapter #147

    Courtesy images provided by:
    The office of the Secretary of the Air Force
    Lockheed Martin
    ASU Now - Arizona State University
    Back to Africa
    Outside Online
    Travel Pharm
    Triple Creek Ranch

    Royalty Free Music:
    "Last War" by ANtarcticbreeze
    "Step into the void" by ANtarcticbreeze

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 20:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775549
    VIRIN: 201119-X-GT718-1002
    Filename: DOD_108091581
    Length: 00:06:34
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US 
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Secretary of the Air Force
    Air Force Association
    Space Force

