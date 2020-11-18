Part 2 of 2: 2020 Air Force Association presents Gen Schriever Leadership Award to SecAF Barbara Barrett

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/775549" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video (part 2 of 2) introduction to Barbara Barrett, Secretary of the Air Force, by USAF Maj. Gen. Thomas D. Taverney (Ret.), Chairman of the Board, Air Force Association Schriever Chapter #147. The video features scenes in front of the Schriever statue at Los Angeles Air Force Base and highlight key moments in Secretary Barrett's life. The video played before the award presentation of the 2020 Air Force Association (AFA) General Bernard Schriever Leadership Award.



This video was live streamed online during the AFA virtual ceremony of the annual event. This event shifted to a virtual platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Featuring:

USAF Maj. Gen. Thomas D. Taverney (Ret)

Chairman of the Board, Air Force Association Schriever Chapter #147



Courtesy images provided by:

The office of the Secretary of the Air Force

Lockheed Martin

ASU Now - Arizona State University

Back to Africa

Outside Online

Travel Pharm

Triple Creek Ranch



Royalty Free Music:

"Last War" by ANtarcticbreeze

"Step into the void" by ANtarcticbreeze