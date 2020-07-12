U.S. Marines, Sailors, veterans, and civilians attend the annual Klipper Memorial Ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2020. The event marked 79 years since the attack on Naval Air Station Kaneohe Bay, and honored the service members who fought and lost their lives during the attack. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 18:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|775543
|VIRIN:
|201207-M-LK477-808
|Filename:
|DOD_108091552
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 Kaneohe Klipper Commemoration Ceremony, by Sgt Luke Kuennen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT