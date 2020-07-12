Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 Kaneohe Klipper Commemoration Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, veterans, and civilians attend the annual Klipper Memorial Ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2020. The event marked 79 years since the attack on Naval Air Station Kaneohe Bay, and honored the service members who fought and lost their lives during the attack. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 18:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775543
    VIRIN: 201207-M-LK477-808
    Filename: DOD_108091552
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Kaneohe Klipper Commemoration Ceremony, by Sgt Luke Kuennen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USMC

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    marines

    MCBH

    Mokapu Peninsula

    TAGS

    Prepare today to fight tonight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT