2020 Kaneohe Klipper Commemoration Ceremony

U.S. Marines, Sailors, veterans, and civilians attend the annual Klipper Memorial Ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2020. The event marked 79 years since the attack on Naval Air Station Kaneohe Bay, and honored the service members who fought and lost their lives during the attack. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)