    79th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Attack Examines What it Means to Go Above and Beyond the Call

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Navy Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, is the keynote speaker for the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 2020. The theme of this year's ceremony is "Above and Beyond the Call" and focuses on Battlefield O’ahu. Additional speakers include Scott Burch, superintendent of the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, David Bernhardt, secretary of the Interior, and Navy Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick, commander of Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Group Middle Pacific.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 15:27
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

