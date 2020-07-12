79th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Attack Examines What it Means to Go Above and Beyond the Call

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/775530" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Navy Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, is the keynote speaker for the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 2020. The theme of this year's ceremony is "Above and Beyond the Call" and focuses on Battlefield O’ahu. Additional speakers include Scott Burch, superintendent of the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, David Bernhardt, secretary of the Interior, and Navy Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick, commander of Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Group Middle Pacific.



