    Coast Guard medevacs man from research facility near Port Fourchon

    LA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a research facility, Monday, who was displaying possible stroke-like symptoms near Port Fourchon. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the man and transferred him to West Jefferson Hospital, in Marrero, Louisiana, in reportedly stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video) (No audio)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 14:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775525
    VIRIN: 201207-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108091065
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: LA, US

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs man from research facility near Port Fourchon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

