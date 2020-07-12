Coast Guard medevacs man from research facility near Port Fourchon

The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a research facility, Monday, who was displaying possible stroke-like symptoms near Port Fourchon. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the man and transferred him to West Jefferson Hospital, in Marrero, Louisiana, in reportedly stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video) (No audio)
