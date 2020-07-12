U.S. Special Operations Command Commander Talks Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning With Hudson Institute Scholars

Army Gen. Richard D. Clarke, U.S. Special Operations Command commander, speaks virtually with Hudson Institute scholars Dr. Nadia Schadlow and Bryan Clark about Socom’s role in advancing employment of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the Department of Defense, Dec. 7, 2020.
