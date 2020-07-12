Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Special Operations Command Commander Talks Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning With Hudson Institute Scholars

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Army Gen. Richard D. Clarke, U.S. Special Operations Command commander, speaks virtually with Hudson Institute scholars Dr. Nadia Schadlow and Bryan Clark about Socom’s role in advancing employment of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the Department of Defense, Dec. 7, 2020.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 14:27
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 775524
    Filename: DOD_108091058
    Length: 00:54:32
    Location: US

