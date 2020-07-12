Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Dawson | Training Video 2020

    WV, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    West Virginia National Guard

    The official training video, and capabilities showcase for Camp Dawson, WV.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775519
    VIRIN: 201207-Z-BS255-706
    Filename: DOD_108091042
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: WV, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Dawson | Training Video 2020, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    West Virginia
    National Guard
    Camp Dawson
    WVNG
    Challenge Academy

