Members of the Tennessee National Guard assist local authorities conduct COVID testing
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775516
|VIRIN:
|201207-Z-OJ588-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108091035
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID Testing, by SSG Timothy Cordeiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT