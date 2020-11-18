Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fairchild Supports Pacific Cargo Tour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Gomez 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Due to COVID-19, many operations have undergone changes to mitigate the spread of the disease. In order to support some missions that have been hindered by these changes, Team Fairchild utilizes their cargo capabilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 13:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775511
    VIRIN: 201118-F-SU234-023
    Filename: DOD_108090978
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild Supports Pacific Cargo Tour, by SrA Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Fairchild AFB
    Hickam AFB
    Travis AFB
    Cargo
    92 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT