Because we're so used to wearing masks all the time, Team Fairchild had to get a little creative to blow out the birthday candle to celebrate the 73rd Birthday of the United States Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 13:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|775507
|VIRIN:
|200918-F-SU234-989
|Filename:
|DOD_108090941
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force's 73rd Birthday, by SrA Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
