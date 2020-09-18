Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force's 73rd Birthday

    FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Gomez 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Because we're so used to wearing masks all the time, Team Fairchild had to get a little creative to blow out the birthday candle to celebrate the 73rd Birthday of the United States Air Force.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 13:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775507
    VIRIN: 200918-F-SU234-989
    Filename: DOD_108090941
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force's 73rd Birthday, by SrA Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Birthday
    Fairchild AFB
    Tanker
    92 ARW

