Cal Guard remembers Soldiers killed at Pearl Harbor

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/775504" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Three California Army National Guard Soldiers from the Los Angeles area are believed to be the first three American service members killed Dec. 7, 1941, during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Sgt. Henry Blackwell, Jr., Cpl. Clyde C. Brown and Sgt. Warren D. Rasmussen were deployed to Hawaii with the 251st Coast Artillery Regiment (Anti-Aircraft). The trio were off-duty Dec. 7, 1941, and were shot down by incoming Japanese zeroes while flying rented civilian aircraft along the coast during a morning sightseeing flight. Video produced in 2017 and updated with newer Cal Guard branding. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)