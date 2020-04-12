Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cal Guard remembers Soldiers killed at Pearl Harbor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard   

    Three California Army National Guard Soldiers from the Los Angeles area are believed to be the first three American service members killed Dec. 7, 1941, during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Sgt. Henry Blackwell, Jr., Cpl. Clyde C. Brown and Sgt. Warren D. Rasmussen were deployed to Hawaii with the 251st Coast Artillery Regiment (Anti-Aircraft). The trio were off-duty Dec. 7, 1941, and were shot down by incoming Japanese zeroes while flying rented civilian aircraft along the coast during a morning sightseeing flight. Video produced in 2017 and updated with newer Cal Guard branding. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 13:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775504
    VIRIN: 201204-Z-FD650-1001
    Filename: DOD_108090932
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard remembers Soldiers killed at Pearl Harbor, by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pearl Harbor

    National Guard

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    California National Guard
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    251st Coast Artillery Regiment
    dvidsdaily
    Camp Malakole

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT