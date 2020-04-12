Three California Army National Guard Soldiers from the Los Angeles area are believed to be the first three American service members killed Dec. 7, 1941, during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Sgt. Henry Blackwell, Jr., Cpl. Clyde C. Brown and Sgt. Warren D. Rasmussen were deployed to Hawaii with the 251st Coast Artillery Regiment (Anti-Aircraft). The trio were off-duty Dec. 7, 1941, and were shot down by incoming Japanese zeroes while flying rented civilian aircraft along the coast during a morning sightseeing flight. Video produced in 2017 and updated with newer Cal Guard branding. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 13:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|775504
|VIRIN:
|201204-Z-FD650-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108090932
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cal Guard remembers Soldiers killed at Pearl Harbor, by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT