Honor Guard members from Fairchild AFB conduct this table display ceremony for National POW/MIA Recognition Day to recognize, remember and honor those service members who were captured or lost, but not forgotten, proudly serving their nation.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 13:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|775502
|VIRIN:
|200918-F-SU234-683
|Filename:
|DOD_108090928
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, POW/MIA Table Display, by SrA Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT