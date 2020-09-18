Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA Table Display

    FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Gomez 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Honor Guard members from Fairchild AFB conduct this table display ceremony for National POW/MIA Recognition Day to recognize, remember and honor those service members who were captured or lost, but not forgotten, proudly serving their nation.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 13:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775502
    VIRIN: 200918-F-SU234-683
    Filename: DOD_108090928
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POW/MIA Table Display, by SrA Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    POW
    MIA
    POW/MIA
    92 ARW

