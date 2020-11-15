Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4JCS Mustang Challenge 2020

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Leron Richards 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army Reserve paratroopers with the 4th Joint Communications Squadron, Joint Communications Support Element recently squared off and tested their physical and battlefield commo skills during the “Mustang Challenge” an annual event held at MacDill Air Force Base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 13:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775499
    VIRIN: 201206-A-CB630-0001
    Filename: DOD_108090870
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4JCS Mustang Challenge 2020, by SSG Leron Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    TCCC
    Commo
    JCSE
    Army Reserve
    Weapons
    USAR
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    USA
    Army
    Tampa
    4JCS
    Signaleer
    Mustang Challenge

