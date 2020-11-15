U.S. Army Reserve paratroopers with the 4th Joint Communications Squadron, Joint Communications Support Element recently squared off and tested their physical and battlefield commo skills during the “Mustang Challenge” an annual event held at MacDill Air Force Base.
|11.15.2020
|12.07.2020 13:21
|Video Productions
|775499
|201206-A-CB630-0001
|DOD_108090870
|00:01:53
|TAMPA, FL, US
|1
|1
|0
This work, 4JCS Mustang Challenge 2020, by SSG Leron Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
