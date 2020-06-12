Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UTANG 74th Anniversary Celebration - 1950s

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. John Winn 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    November 2020 marked the 74th Anniversary of the Utah Air National Guard. In celebration of the many achievements of the organization, we will be releasing a video, chronicling the history of the UTANG every month as we lead up to the 75th anniversary next year.

    This video, the second in the series, chronicles the Utah Air National guard in the 1950s. This is our story. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. John Winn)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 11:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 775495
    VIRIN: 201206-Z-KV728-0001
    Filename: DOD_108090841
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UTANG 74th Anniversary Celebration - 1950s, by MSgt John Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Utah Air National Guard
    Utah
    151st ARW
    75th

