UTANG 74th Anniversary Celebration - 1950s

November 2020 marked the 74th Anniversary of the Utah Air National Guard. In celebration of the many achievements of the organization, we will be releasing a video, chronicling the history of the UTANG every month as we lead up to the 75th anniversary next year.
This video, the second in the series, chronicles the Utah Air National guard in the 1950s. This is our story. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. John Winn)
