    314th Airlift Wing conducts off-station training

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 314th AW conducted a multi-state off-station training event offering Airmen an opportunity to build upon proficiencies showcasing techniques and procedures not normally practiced in the schoolhouse.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 11:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775494
    VIRIN: 201115-F-ZA639-1001
    Filename: DOD_108090824
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, 314th Airlift Wing conducts off-station training, by SrA Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-130
    C-130J Super Hercules
    LRAFB
    314th Airlift Wing
    62nd Airlift Squadron
    62nd AS
    314th AMXS

