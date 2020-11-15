The 314th AW conducted a multi-state off-station training event offering Airmen an opportunity to build upon proficiencies showcasing techniques and procedures not normally practiced in the schoolhouse.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 11:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|775494
|VIRIN:
|201115-F-ZA639-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108090824
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 314th Airlift Wing conducts off-station training, by SrA Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT