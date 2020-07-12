Great Lakes CO Pearl Harbor Remembrance Remarks

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/775487" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 7, 2020) Capt. Ray Leung, commanding officer, Naval Station Great Lakes, gives his remarks in recognition of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 and the memory of those lost throughout World War II. 2020 marks the 79th anniversary of the attack. (U.S. Navy video by John Sheppard)