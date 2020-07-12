GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 7, 2020) Capt. Ray Leung, commanding officer, Naval Station Great Lakes, gives his remarks in recognition of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 and the memory of those lost throughout World War II. 2020 marks the 79th anniversary of the attack. (U.S. Navy video by John Sheppard)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 11:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|775487
|VIRIN:
|201207-N-CC785-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108090765
|Length:
|00:05:02
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Hometown:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Great Lakes CO Pearl Harbor Remembrance Remarks, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT