    Great Lakes CO Pearl Harbor Remembrance Remarks

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Video by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 7, 2020) Capt. Ray Leung, commanding officer, Naval Station Great Lakes, gives his remarks in recognition of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 and the memory of those lost throughout World War II. 2020 marks the 79th anniversary of the attack. (U.S. Navy video by John Sheppard)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 11:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775487
    VIRIN: 201207-N-CC785-1001
    Filename: DOD_108090765
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US

