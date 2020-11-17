Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Message

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite delivers a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Message to the Department of the Navy.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 10:33
    Location: DC, US

    This work, SECNAV Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Message, by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SECNAV

    Pearl Harbor
    Remembrance
    SECNAV
    Braithwaite
    SECNAV77

