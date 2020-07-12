Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNR Message on 79th Pearl Harbor Attack Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    December 7th, 1941. A day that lives in infamy in the collective conscience of the United States, and indeed the world. As we honor the two thousand four hundred and three service members and civilians who lost their lives in the unprovoked attack on Pearl Harbor — an attack that catapulted the nation into the largest conflict in our history — we also recall how our country and our Navy responded. Three million Navy Reserve Sailors served during World War II, representing eighty percent of the navy over the course of the conflict. On this day, we remember our brothers and sisters who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation, and all those who bravely answered the call, exemplifying courage under fire and toughness under the most challenging conditions. On this seventy ninth anniversary, please join me in pausing to remember and honor their example and sacrifice. (U.S. Navy video by CNRFC Public Affairs)

