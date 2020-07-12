CNR Message on 79th Pearl Harbor Attack Anniversary

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/775480" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

December 7th, 1941. A day that lives in infamy in the collective conscience of the United States, and indeed the world. As we honor the two thousand four hundred and three service members and civilians who lost their lives in the unprovoked attack on Pearl Harbor — an attack that catapulted the nation into the largest conflict in our history — we also recall how our country and our Navy responded. Three million Navy Reserve Sailors served during World War II, representing eighty percent of the navy over the course of the conflict. On this day, we remember our brothers and sisters who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation, and all those who bravely answered the call, exemplifying courage under fire and toughness under the most challenging conditions. On this seventy ninth anniversary, please join me in pausing to remember and honor their example and sacrifice. (U.S. Navy video by CNRFC Public Affairs)