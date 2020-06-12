Purple Heart's help service members at Dobbins

The holiday season has officially kicked off at Dobbins Air force Base, Ga. Members of the base command staff along with Georgia's Purple Heart Veterans Foundation provided gift baskets for the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines for the holiday season. Angela Pederson, 94th AW Family Support Director, was instrumental in continuing this tradition even with the challenges from COVID-19. This was a team effort with representatives from all branches of service on base including purple heart members working together to package and distribute the baskets. (U.S. Air Force video by MSgt Michael McGhee)
