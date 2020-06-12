Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Purple Heart's help service members at Dobbins

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael McGhee 

    94th Airlift Wing

    The holiday season has officially kicked off at Dobbins Air force Base, Ga. Members of the base command staff along with Georgia's Purple Heart Veterans Foundation provided gift baskets for the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines for the holiday season. Angela Pederson, 94th AW Family Support Director, was instrumental in continuing this tradition even with the challenges from COVID-19. This was a team effort with representatives from all branches of service on base including purple heart members working together to package and distribute the baskets. (U.S. Air Force video by MSgt Michael McGhee)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 10:53
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    Purple Heart
    Georgia National Guard
    Holiday
    94th Airlift Wing
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient

