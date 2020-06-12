Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army, Navy Football Game Shout Out - Sgt. Volanta Stovall and Sgt. Bryce Milke

    DJIBOUTI

    12.06.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Sgt. Volanta Stovall from Erie, Pa., left, and Sgt. Bryce Milke from Cottage Grove, Colo., both attached to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa and stationed on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, send a shout out for the Dec. 12, 2020, Army versus Navy football game, on Dec. 6, 2020. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 07:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 775461
    VIRIN: 201206-N-RF885-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108090339
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: COTTAGE GROVE, OR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army, Navy Football Game Shout Out - Sgt. Volanta Stovall and Sgt. Bryce Milke, by PO2 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOLDIER
    Pennsylvania
    Sports
    FOOTBALL
    CAMP LEMONNIER
    NAVY
    SAILOR
    ARMY
    COMBINED JOINT TASK FORCE-HORN OF AFRICA
    Erie

