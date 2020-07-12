Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

As we remember Dec. 7, 1941, we remember the lessons our nation’s history has shown time and time again. In dark, challenging times, Americans are strongest when they are united. We prevail when we put our differences aside and commit to our common values. Our Airmen here are part of that legacy. Your service and commitment to excellence are the unifying force our country needs. Thank you for upholding the very best of what America represents.
