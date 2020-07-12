Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/775445" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As we remember Dec. 7, 1941, we remember the lessons our nation’s history has shown time and time again. In dark, challenging times, Americans are strongest when they are united. We prevail when we put our differences aside and commit to our common values. Our Airmen here are part of that legacy. Your service and commitment to excellence are the unifying force our country needs. Thank you for upholding the very best of what America represents.