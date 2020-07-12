Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    12.07.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Guerrisky 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    As we remember Dec. 7, 1941, we remember the lessons our nation’s history has shown time and time again. In dark, challenging times, Americans are strongest when they are united. We prevail when we put our differences aside and commit to our common values. Our Airmen here are part of that legacy. Your service and commitment to excellence are the unifying force our country needs. Thank you for upholding the very best of what America represents.

