    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.30.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A1C Trevor Zucker 3D printed an bracket for a satellite. The previous bracket was often lost due to frequent inspections. The 3D printed part ensures mission continuation in deployed environments.

    This work, Innovation from the Ground Up, by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    86th Air Lift Wing
    435th AGOW
    USAF
    86AW
    435th Ground Operations Wing

