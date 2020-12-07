Here is the latest episode of the Zama Pulse, the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture!
Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy!
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 00:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|775424
|VIRIN:
|201207-A-MS361-255
|Filename:
|DOD_108089889
|Length:
|00:06:06
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Zama Pulse 12.07, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT