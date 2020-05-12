The 184th Sustainment Command, Mississippi Army National Guard, held a change of command ceremony to bid farewell to Brig. Gen. Clint E. Walker and welcome Col. Jonathan "Scott" Hubbard at the unit's headquarters in Monticello on Dec. 5, 2020. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Veronica McNabb)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 06:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|775420
|VIRIN:
|201205-A-OE877-160
|Filename:
|DOD_108089731
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|MONTICELLO, MS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 184th Sustainment Command Welcomes New Commander, by SSG Veronica McNabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT