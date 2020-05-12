Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    184th Sustainment Command Welcomes New Commander

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTICELLO, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Veronica McNabb 

    184th Sustainment Command

    The 184th Sustainment Command, Mississippi Army National Guard, held a change of command ceremony to bid farewell to Brig. Gen. Clint E. Walker and welcome Col. Jonathan "Scott" Hubbard at the unit's headquarters in Monticello on Dec. 5, 2020. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Veronica McNabb)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 06:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775420
    VIRIN: 201205-A-OE877-160
    Filename: DOD_108089731
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: MONTICELLO, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 184th Sustainment Command Welcomes New Commander, by SSG Veronica McNabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Leaders
    Sustainment
    Mississippi
    Team
    Sustainment Command
    Walker
    Soldiers
    Change of Command
    Teamwork
    Army National Guard
    Mississippi National Guard
    Monticello
    Hubbard
    Ever There
    MSARNG
    184th SC
    184th Sustainment Command
    MG Boyles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT