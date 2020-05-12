OCD20 Bundle Build B-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/775417" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members, their families, and local community members build packages during Operation Christmas Drop 2020 Bundle Build at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2020. With COVID-19 mitigation measures being applied across all fronts of this year’s OCD, only a limited number of volunteers were allowed in the warehouse, and were required to wear masks, gloves, and use sanitizer while building the bundles. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)