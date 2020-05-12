Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    12.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. service members, their families, and local community members build packages during Operation Christmas Drop 2020 Bundle Build at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2020. With COVID-19 mitigation measures being applied across all fronts of this year’s OCD, only a limited number of volunteers were allowed in the warehouse, and were required to wear masks, gloves, and use sanitizer while building the bundles. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.06.2020 19:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775417
    VIRIN: 201205-F-ZP572-825
    Filename: DOD_108089726
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OCD20 Bundle Build B-roll, by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    PACAF

    airlift

    Guam

    airdrop

    Micronesia

    Japanese Air Self-Defense Force

    Yokota Air Base

    Pacific Air Forces

    Air Mobility Command

    Andersen Air Force Base

    Christmas

    cargo drop

    C-130J

    super Hercules

    lcla

    bilateral

    AMC

    USAF

    C-130

    readiness

    training

    36th Airlift Squadron

    734th Air Mobility Squadron

    JASDF

    low cost low altitude

    374 Airlift Wing

    CHAD

    36 Wing

    OCD

    515 Air Mobility Wing

    Operation Christmas Drop 2020

